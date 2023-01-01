Mayor: Rejuvenation of Kuching among MBKS’ key focus in 2023

KUCHING (Jan 1): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) would focus on growth in the New Year, embarking on its first major public infrastructure project, said Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

In this respect, he said the new Unesco Gastronomy Centre and Family Fun Water Park should be set to become a community hub for all the cityfolk.

“It will rejuvenate our traditional city centre, already a beloved attraction for locals and visitors alike.

“It will provide an impetus for appreciation of our traditions, already underway in our series of murals set to adorn the Padungan area in its 100th anniversary.

“It will also provide a basis for creative expansion for our youths and our communities. We hope all our city residents would get behind it as we proceed with the planning,” he said in his New Year message.

Adding on, the mayor stressed that the MBKS and Kuching City must ‘look back, and then look forward’.

“We have much to look forward to – a renewed period of growth and development for the city looks certain, and the council has been preparing the groundwork for expansion.”

Wee also acknowledged Sarawakians facing their own challenges.

“But as a city, we remain safe and secure, creative and connected. The council has come through the difficulties throughout the past few years on a firm basis of financial governance and commitment to service, which will set us up for any challenges yet to come.”

Wee said he had observed that many restrictions had been lifted throughout last year, allowing more movements of people and revving the nation’s economy that had previously stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, he stressed that everyone must spare a thought for those still struggling, and in this regard, he hoped that all these struggles would be over soon.

“MBKS will do everything in its power to support them. The council continues to provide the infrastructure and the environment for them to flourish – clean, safe, beautiful, sustainable.

“We are also launching our Mayor’s Awards next year (2023), to recognise all those unsung community heroes who have been giving up their time and energy to help those less fortunate than themselves,” he said.

Wee also called upon the community ‘not to slack off’, given that health and hygiene remained a key concern and everyone must retain the good practices.

“In fact, the pandemic has allowed us to take a quantum leap forward as the whole community combined in its efforts. It has shown us exactly what can happen when we act as one. This is a lesson as we move forward into the future.”

In welcoming New Year and the Chinese ‘Year of the Water Rabbit’, the mayor believed that Year 2023 would be tougher than the last.

He, however, placed high hopes that the community would have a more positive, colourful and brighter prospect throughout this year.

“Let’s not lose hope for a better life and a better self. I wish you all Happy New Year 2023 and may this year be the beginning of something great.

“Sending all my love, prayers and good wishes to you all. Stay alert, stay healthy and strong and take good care of yourself,” said the mayor.