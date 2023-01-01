Minister: Longhouse homestay provides authentic Borneo experience

KUCHING (Jan 1): Many longhouses in Sarawak will be identified to be developed under the homestay programme, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The homestay programme, he said, will provide authentic cultural experience and boost local tourism as well as to keep the tourism industry in the country competitive.

Tiong, however, believed that the authenticity of the longhouses as well as the culture of the longhouse dwellers should be preserved and maintained.

“This goal will focus on identifying longhouses that are suitable to be used as homestays. Therefore, the homestay programme will have the facilities in the longhouses be upgraded in order to provide quality services and valuable experience for tourists,” he said in his Facebook post after attending a thanksgiving ceremony at Rumah Lidam, Masjaya along Jalan Bintulu/Tatau yesterday.

Tiong said while Sarawak’s longhouses had all the potentials to become tourism products, what the industry needed the most was the involvement of the local community in providing high quality service and unique experience for tourists.

The authentic cultural experience, coupled with tip top customer service would definitely maximise the value of the homestay, he said.

“In addition to providing accommodation, longhouses should also look into organising cultural programmes during the tourists’ stay such as folk dance performances, cooking activities, hosting traditional ceremonies and so on.

“In the field of tourism which is becoming more intense and challenging now, we should present something special and unique for the tourists.

“However, cleanliness, safety and facilities also need to be looked into so that the tourists can have a great and enjoyable holiday experience,” said Tiong.

“It is important because we don’t want them to feel like they’re just stopping over at a tourist location, but we do want them to experience and integrate into the life of the local community,” he added.