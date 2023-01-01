Ports have a pivotal role in PCDS 2030 attainment, says Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 1): A Port Masterplan Study starting with the Miri Port Authority will be carried out in 2023, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) has recently pointed out that ports have a pivotal role in the attainment of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030); and the port facilities need to be upgraded for efficiency and efficacy.

“We will carry out a Port Masterplan Study starting with the Miri Port Authority first. We hope this June we can come up with some proposals to the government on the way forward for our ports.

“This will make 2023 a daunting and challenging year for all of us at the ministry, JKR, the port authorities, and all relevant departments under it,” he said in his New Year’s message.

Uggah said MIPD’s mission in 2023 is to implement existing infrastructure projects according to schedule while complying with the required standards, and to salvage all sick projects.

He said the Ministry will also strive to complete comprehensive planning of rural roads toward connecting all settlements that are yet to be connected by 2030.

“We are going to have an extensive discussion to review the cost of road construction. Currently it’s still very high, this will involve the study of the use of local materials such as river gravel for road construction,” he said.

He added that rehabilitating sick projects also tops their priority as there were 91 sick projects identified in July 2022.

“The number has been reduced to 35 as of November 2022. I have given JKR until July 2023 to complete the tendering of all remaining sick projects,” he said.

Uggah said for 2023, MIPD has a budget of RM795.7 million for new infrastructure, riverine ports as well as public and government buildings.

He said there is a need to fully utilise the funds in a transparent way so that the ‘rakyat’ especially those in the interiors will get what they rightly deserve.

“In this respect, we must avoid the occurrence of obnoxious sick projects at all cost,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will continue its programme to assist houses of worship of Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Taoist and Bahai.

“We will also continue to assist mission schools in 2023. We must record our appreciation to the Premier of Sarawak for his generosity to allocate RM100 million to Unifor,” he said.