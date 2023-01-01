Sarawak to focus on completing basic infrastructure projects to enhance standard of living, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Jan 1) Sarawak will focus on completing most of the basic infrastructure development projects to see enhanced standard of living for Sarawakians, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president said these basic infrastructure development projects include water and electricity supply as well as better road connectivity.

“In (starting) 2023, Sarawak, in the next five years, will complete most of the basic infrastructure (projects) including water, electricity and roads.

“It is time also for us to move on, towards (bringing about) new revenues in terms of new economies such as digital economy and green energy that our premier Abg Jo has been talking about so that by 2030, we can achieve our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for Sarawak,” he said in his New Year message posted on Facebook yesterday.

Dr Sim pointed out that the Year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia.

“I want to take this opportunity to wish every Sarawakian, no matter where you are, a Happy 2023, and most importantly, the best of health.

“I hope you will continue to support my programmes and follow my social media. Jangan tengooook saja (Don’t just watch),” added the Batu Kawah assemblyman.