Sim: Hii as deputy state secretary proof anyone can be promoted

KUCHING (Jan 1): The appointment of Datu Hii Chang Kee as deputy State Secretary shows that the Sarawak civil service will promote any race to any important positions based on merit, and not on race, says Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

He commended Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for building the state’s civil service based on meritocracy.

“The position of State Secretary in Sarawak is the highest position in the state civil service. Congratulations to Hii for his appointment as one of the deputies, which can considered as the second highest position in the service.

“For the Chinese community in Sarawak, this is a good move by the state government. This shows that our civil service is for all Sarawakians irrespective of races and that we can trust our government. If you are good, you will promoted,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Sim added that the state government was making every effort to attract Sarawakians to join the civil service, and has even recognised UEC certificates since 2014 as a qualification to work in civil service.

“The Sarawak government is leading the way in running our country in a fair and equitable manner that is inclusive, which will promote peace and prosperity for all Sarawakians,” he added.