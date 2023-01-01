STU suggests that minister discuss free airline tickets

SIBU (Jan 1): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) Sibu division chairman Yong Sie Hing, is suggesting Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to discuss with airlines the possibility of giving out an annual air ticket to teachers in Sarawak.

He was confident that airlines will not be making a loss from it as the teachers will not be travelling alone.

“They will bring along their parents, wives, children and grandchildren. I am confident that airlines will not be making a loss, instead it will be lucrative,” he said at the World Teachers’ Day celebration cum Retirement and Appreciation Ceremony at Paramount Hotel here yesterday.

Tiong was represented by councillor Joshua Ting.

“If this number is too big (to implement the proposal), we can focus on just STU members of around 18,000 people.

“And if this number is still big, we can start off with STU Sibu which has around 3,000 members and about 500 affiliated members.

“I believe if over 3,000 families travel to Peninsula or Sabah, the tourism industry will certainly grow more vibrantly,” he added.

According to him, there are currently around 40,000 teachers in Sarawak.

Meanwhile in the speech read out by Ting, Tiong said there are no words that can describe the appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices that the teachers have made.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the retired teachers who are celebrated in today’s ceremony. Although this separation is a great loss for all of us, I believe it is not the end,” he added.

Later on, he announced a grant of RM15,000 for STU Sibu’s activities and yearly programmes.

At the same function, 65 retired STU members here received their recognition. Among them was former STU Sibu division chairman, Tan Kuang Wui.

Also present were Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba; Sarawak Secondary School Principals Association Sibu division chairman David Teo; Headmasters’ Council Sibu chairman Sharkawi Hamdan; and Sibu Chinese Teachers Association chairman Chan Siah Kuong.