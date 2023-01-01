Tun Juhar sworn in for fourth term as Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 1 (Bernama) — Tun Juhar Mahiruddin was sworn in for a fourth term as the Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri in a ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today.

Tun Juhar, accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, arrived at Dewan Istiadat at 10.30am and took his oath of office about 10 minutes later.

Tun Juhar then signed the instruments of oath of office, witnessed by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, before Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor delivered the congratulatory message and pledge of loyalty.

Sabah state mufti Datuk Bungsu @Aziz Jaafar then read prayers for the state’s well-being under the guidance of Tun Juhar, before the Yang Dipertua Negeri left the place at 11am.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

On Dec 23, Tun Juhar received his letter of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur to serve another two-year term as Yang Dipertua Negeri.

Tun Juhar, 69, was appointed as the 10th Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah on Jan 1, 2011, succeeding Tun Ahmadshah Abdullah.

Hajiji, in his speech, said with the guidance of Tun Juhar, Sabah was now on the right track to boost economic growth and intensify development through the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 1.0 (2021 to 2025).

“The implementation of this comprehensive and holistic development plan has produced a positive impact, including increasing foreign and domestic investments, positive developments in the tourism sector and implementation of development programmes in all sectors,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Sabah would continue to enjoy peace and prosperity under the auspices of Tun Juhar, a symbol of unity for the people and leaders of various backgrounds in the state.

On behalf of the leaders and people of Sabah, Hajiji congratulated Tun Juhar and pledged loyalty to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri. – Bernama