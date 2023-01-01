Uggah: Take precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19

KUCHING (Jan 1): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is appealing to the public, especially Sarawakians, to take all precautionary measures to prevent the Covid-19 infection.

The state disaster management committee (SDMC) chairman cautioned that Covid-19 is still lingering within the community as cases are still being reported in Sarawak.

“Thus, I appeal to all to take all precautionary measures to prevent infection. Those who have not taken the booster dose – I appeal to you to get your booster,” he said in his New Year’s message.

He said the year 2022 had been a great year for Sarawak despite the lingering Covid-19 threat.

He pointed out that the state had done very well in protecting people from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic through the vaccination and booster programme.

“Generally, the optimism now is that the coming 2023 will follow in the year 2022 with same path of greatness. Many good things have come to us in 2022. We have seen how towards the end of 2021, voters had given the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) 76 out of the 82 seats contested in the 12th State Election, allowing the coalition to again administer the state.

“The continuing stability had accorded our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg the opportunity of come up with many new initiatives to generate more income and for our future reserve.

“We have the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) to reboot our economy from the devastating impacts of the pandemic. It is also aimed at transforming Sarawak to a high-income society by 2030,” he said.

Uggah said in the November parliamentary poll this year, Sarawakians again strongly vouched for continuing political stability and good governance when they voted for 24 GPS parliamentarians out of 31.

He said GPS having a very strong representation means the state government will have a firmer footing to negotiate and reclaim its eroded rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1964 (MA63) and the inter-government committee (IGC) report.

He added for the sake of the nation, GPS supports the Unity Government.

“We want to see a very stable central government in Putrajaya that will focus its attention on strengthening development plans and programmes, and our economic recovery strategy.

“I appeal to all Sarawakians to continue to be united and fully support our Premier in his effort to transform Sarawak to a high-income society by 2030.

“With these thoughts in mind, my family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all a blessed, prosperous, and healthy year ahead,” he said.