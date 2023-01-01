Union wants Putrajaya to resolve Sarawak’s critical shortage of teachers

KUCHING (Jan 1): The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers’ Union (KGBS) has called on the federal government to resolve the critical shortage of teachers in the state.

KGBS president Zulkiflee Sebli said the shortage had resulted in existing teachers being burdened with the extra duties of those who had retired.

“With more and more teachers retiring, the burden on existing teachers increases.

“Those who are still in service have to bear the tasks left behind by those who have retired while waiting for new teachers to come in,” he told Utusan Borneo when contacted.

Zulkiflee said if the lack of teachers is not addressed, more problems may arise.

He said KGBS hopes the issue could be dealt with immediately for the benefit of all.

The federal government should also channel more funding to Sarawak in order to upgrade or maintain schools that are in poor condition, he said.

“With the expertise of our teachers, KGBS is confident that the goal of a developed and high-income state can be realised.

“The experience and expertise of our teachers in Sarawak can help provide a very strong and capable human resource to ensure Sarawak is able to compete with other states,” Zulkiflee added.