Annual football competition to be organised for women in Bukit Semuja, says rep

SERIAN (Jan 2): An annual football competition will be organised for women in Bukit Semuja constituency, said its assemblyman John Ilus.

He said this was decided following an overwhelming response to the DUN N23 Bukit Semuja women’s football tournament that was organised last month.

He said the tournament, which kicked off Dec 3, last year and ended on New Year’s Eve, attracted a lot of interest every time the matches were played.

As such, he said the organisers have agreed to come up with a challenge trophy as the main prize to be vied by participating teams every year.

“The tournament aims to attract the interest of women to get involved in football and provide a platform for them to compete with each other in a healthy manner.

“It is also a place to discover new talents to be developed to a higher level,” he said at the closing and presentation of prizes on Saturday.

Tangga Mawang won the the first edition of the 2022 YB John Ilus Cup (Women) football competition by defeating N21 Tebedu 2-1 in the final match played at Kampung Riih Daso.

Tangga Mawang brought home the trophy, medals, as well as a RM1,500, while N21 Tebedu took home a trophy, medals, and RM800.

The teams from Riih Mawang and TBS23, who tied for third place, each received a trophy, medals, and RM400.

The N21 Tebedu team was an invited team while the rest of the teams were from Bukit Semuja constituency.

Also present at the closing ceremony was Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.