Association: No teacher shortage in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian aided Chinese primary schools

KUCHING (Jan 2): Most aided Chinese primary schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions do not face any shortage of teachers although there are occasions where teachers may not be enough, said Datuk Jonathan Chai.

The Association of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president said some schools may not have enough teachers when some teachers opted for early retirement or passed away or fell ill.

“To the best of my knowledge and based on the feedback gathered from the schools, I think the schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions are in general not facing any shortage of teachers.

“However, there might be some exceptions where teachers opted to retire prior to attaining retirement age or those who passed away or have fallen sick,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

He was asked whether the aided Chinese primary schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian were facing any shortage of teachers.

Chai said: “I think we have enough teachers for the SJK Chung Hua (aided Chinese primary schools) in Sarawak especially after the implementation of the ‘combined classes’ for the SKM (sekolah kurang murid) with less than 30 students.”

According to him, the excess number of teachers from these schools involved in the programme would have to be transferred away to fill up vacancies elsewhere at other schools.

Because of this, he said Sarawak, for the time being, does not have any extra vacancies for Sarawakian teachers who are currently serving in Peninsular Malaysia and intend to come back to serve in the state.

“Notwithstanding the aforesaid, we do, however, encounter certain temporary shortages of teachers at times when some teachers need to take maternity leave or require lengthy medication or medical treatment.

“That’s the reason why the District Education Office or the State Education Department should be provided enough funding from the budget of the Ministry of Education for hiring temporary teachers to fill the vacancies arisen from unexpected or contingency circumstances,” he added.

He regretted that such funding had never been provided sufficiently by the federal government over the years.

Yesterday, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers’ Union (KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli urged the federal government to resolve the critical shortage of teachers in the state.

He said the shortage had resulted in existing teachers being burdened with the extra duties of those who had retired.

“With more and more teachers retiring, the burden on existing teachers increases. Those who are still in service have to bear the tasks left behind by those who have retired while waiting for new teachers to come in,” he said.

Zulkiflee added that if the lack of teachers is not addressed, more problems may arise.