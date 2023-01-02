Child advocates, civil society organisations welcome establishment of special dept for children

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): Child advocates and civil society organisations in the country welcomed the decision by the Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri to establish a special department or institution for children.

In a statement issued here today, the 54 signatories expressed their full support to the government in the initiative to put forth the betterment of children in the nation and hoped that the ministry will engage with child advocates and civil society organisations in shaping the formation of the proposed Children’s Department.

“May the hope that has come with the new government blossom this year and all children experience meaningful and lasting changes that improve their outcome. As the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) embodies, in all actions concerning children, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration,” read the statement.

They said it is important to institutionalise children’s participation in the organisation and have representatives from diverse communities, including those who are marginalised and disabled.

“A dedicated, accountable and competent workforce, perhaps some staffing taken from other agencies, and a meaningful budget, will be critical to the execution of function,” it read.

They said the new entity will have to review and lift Malaysia’s reservations to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and harmonise national legislation and policies with the Child Act and Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

They recommended that the government form a Children’s Ministry so that it will have the real capacity to make significant changes to the lives of all children in Malaysia and not just be a ‘welfare’ organisation,” they said.

Bernama previously reported the Cabinet has agreed in principle to establish a special department or institution for children to look after the welfare and interests of the group. – Bernama