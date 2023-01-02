Chong urges GPS govt to help stabilise price of pork

KUCHING (Jan 2): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is urged to be more proactive in exercising its autonomy in pig farming to help stabilise the price of pork particularly in light of the approaching festive season.

In making this call yesterday, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the GPS government should help local pig farmers towards ensuring a stable pork price.

He said the federal government had on Dec 30 announced that the price of pork in Peninsular Malaysia would not be increased during this Lunar New Year celebration.

“On Dec 30 last year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin (DAP MP for Kota Kinabalu) said he had had dialogues with the pig farmers and butchers and all stakeholders have come to an agreement that the price of pork will not be increased before the Chinese New Year.

“Unfortunately, as Chan’s ministry has no jurisdiction over Sarawak that enjoys autonomy in this aspect, such decision and policy could not be applied in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Without the active intervention by the government, Chong said it was revealed on Saturday (Dec 31) that the price of pork in Sibu would go up by another whopping RM3 per kilogramme the following week.

“Much as the DAP federal Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security wishes to help, he is prohibited to do so by the Sarawak autonomy in this matter,” he pointed out.

He said what makes the matter even more exasperating for Sarawakians is that while GPS government claims its autonomy in the matter, it is not doing much to help stabilise the price of pork.

Chong said he had brought up the matter in the State Legislative Assembly during the sitting last November.

He recollected that the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development did not come up with any concrete solution.

“SUPP, despite its numerous ADUNs and also in the cabinet, has also failed to address and resolve the matter,” alleged the Padungan assemblyman.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, said if Chan could, at least, stabilise pork prices in Penisular Malaysia during the Chinese New Year season, there is no reason for the GPS government not to do the same.

“Why can’t GPS government, with its strong representation in DUN and more than RM10 billion revenue which the GPS government is always boasting about, do anything to help?”

He therefore called upon the GPS government to be more proactive in exercising its autonomy to help the people of Sarawak.