Dr Rundi: State govt ready to step in, monitor pork prices

KUCHING (Jan 2): The state government is ready to step in and monitor the prices of pork in view of the recent sharp increase in its prices, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“While the ministry has no power in regulating the prices of foods and goods, it will work closely with the relevant agencies in addressing the price hike issue,” said the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development on Monday in response to a statement by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

In the statement, Chong called on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to help pig farmers and stabilise pork prices following an announcement by federal Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin saying he had held dialogues with pig farmers, butchers and stakeholders to come to an agreement that the price of pork will not be increased before Chinese New Year.

Chan however said as the ministry has no jurisdiction over Sarawak, which enjoys autonomy in this aspect, such a decision and policy could not be applied in the state.

In response to this, Dr Rundi said Chong, being the former Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, should know better that the price control over essential food items is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs.

“My ministry, through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), only has the autonomy to regulate livestock development, disease control and matters pertaining to import and export control.

“However, we are proposing the implementation of a price ceiling for pork with the aim to stabilise the price and prevent further price hikes – which we will propose to the federal Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs.

“Currently, pork lean with skin on are currently sold at RM31.50 to RM32 per kilogramme (kg) while pork belly is priced at RM34 to RM35 per kg at Borneo Pork retail outlets. In Sibu and Miri wet markets, lean meat with skin on are sold between RM33 to RM40 per kg.

“My ministry will closely monitor pork price movement throughout Sarawak and continuous engagement will be done with the federal Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs, pig associations and other industry stakeholders to address the issue of pork supply especially during the Lunar New Year period and to facilitate the formulation of unified pork prices for the New Year period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi said the state government will allow the import of frozen pork from exporting countries free from Foot and Mouth Disease as a short-term measure to address the shortage of fresh pork.

“This is a key step towards stabilising pork prices. Sarawak has imported over 3,480 metric tonnes of frozen pork last year valued at RM26.48 million.

“As a medium- to long-term measure, the state government is also planning to establish more Pig Farming Areas to expand the production of this commodity to meet both domestic and foreign demand,” he said.