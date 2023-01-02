Education Ministry to meet parents of Melaka teen volleyball players slapped by coach

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): The Education Ministry (MOE) will hold a meeting with the parents of two Melaka Under-14 girls’ volleyball team players allegedly slapped by their coach to get more information on the incident.

In a statement today, the ministry said that it views the issue seriously and will provide full cooperation to the police if a report is lodged about the incident.

“At the same time, MOE will continue the investigation for disciplinary purposes, and appropriate action will be taken if found guilty.

“MOE is always committed to ensuring that the safety and welfare of students remain a priority,” it said.

A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media since yesterday.

Following the incident, the Malaysia Volleyball Association (Mava) said it had suspended the coach involved from all national volleyball activities until the investigation is completed.

MAVA also said that it had taken immediate action to set up an investigative body to look into the incident and would contact the related parties for that purpose. – Bernama