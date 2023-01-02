Foreigner arrested for suspected involvement in drug-related activities in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 2): A 25-year-old foreign man was arrested yesterday for allegedly being involved in drug-related activities.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit in a statement said the suspect was caught behind the public toilet at the night market site in Jalan Sommerville here.

He said police also seized seven transparent straw tubes containing crystalline substance believed to be syabu weighing 5.5g from the suspect.

“The suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he added.

Batholomew said preliminary investigation found that the suspect was involved in selling drugs in the town area and also in oil palm plantation.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) ADB 1952.

Besides that, he said the suspect is also being probed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not having a valid travel document.

Meanwhile, Batholomew appealed to the public to provide information related to drugs activities by contacting IPD Bintulu at 086-318304.