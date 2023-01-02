Local man in Sibu arrested with drugs worth RM500

SIBU (Jan 2): Police here arrested a 34-year-old local man and seized drugs estimated to be worth RM500 on Saturday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was arrested at a house in Lorong Nanyang Garden 6 here by police personnel from the Sibu district Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at around 3.30pm.

“Inspection found a medium-sized transparent packet and seven small plastic packets containing crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 5.02g estimated to be worth about RM500,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the suspect was also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“A background check conducted on the suspect found that he has a past criminal record related to drugs,” he added.

He said the suspected was remanded for four days and is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and Section 15(1) of ADB 1952.