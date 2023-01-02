Malaysia starts 2023 on good, proper footing, says Kit Siang

KUCHING (Jan 2): Malaysia starts the year 2023 on a good and proper footing, asserted Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran leader Lim Kit Siang.

He said the old year of 2022 ended with an unprecedented stretch of 15 days in double-digit figures for Covid-19 cases and 19 consecutive days in single-digit figures for Covid-19 deaths – with even zero death on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

“On the political front, we ended five years with four prime ministers and look forward to political stability in the next five years with one prime minister.

“At long last, there is hope that Malaysia can be great again,” he said in his New Year message today.

Lim noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has laid out the charter for his unity government in his 2023 New Year’s Eve message, in making economic revival and improving the living standards the top priority of his government.

“Malaysians look forward to his 2024 New Year’s Eve message to hear the progress report of his government’s efforts to restore investor confidence to draw funding and to create new high-paying jobs as well as his pledge to lead a clean, honest, efficient and corruption-free administration,” he said.

He said Anwar has promised not to compromise on corruption and that no preferential treatment will be given if any members of his administration is convicted of graft.

“I fully back his zero-tolerance policy for corruption and his commitment to recover billions of ringgit which were ‘unloaded’ by the nation’s former leaders to ensure that at least some of the funds taken are returned to the people.

“As Anwar said, there are still among the rakyat who earn RM40 a day but then there were those among those takers who took RM4 million (a day),” he added.

Lim stressed that it is equally important to revive Malaysian economy and to ensure a clean, honest, efficient and corruption-free government is to unite Malaysians for the Malaysian goal.

He said Malaysians must defend democracy and freedom of expression but show zero-tolerance to lies, falsehood and fake news exploiting race and religion to divide Malaysians.

“We must show the world how plural nation like Malaysia can build a common future with unity, understanding and harmony out of the diversity of ethnicities, languages, religions and cultures.

“Let all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion and region be Malaysian First to make Malaysia great again where abuses of power and corruption are no more associated with Malaysia,” he added.