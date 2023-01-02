Man arrested in Sibu for suspected drug trafficking

SIBU (Jan 2): A 25-year-old local man was arrested at Lorong Wong King Hou here on Friday for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.

Sibu District Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement, said the arrest was made by a team from the Sibu District Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at around 6.45pm.

“Police, who inspected in a car found five transparent plastic packets containing crystalline substance suspected to be ketamine weighing about 336g,” he added.

Zulkipli said the suspect was also tested positive for ketamine and benzo drugs.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and Section 15(1) of the ADB.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation,” he added.