Man killed after 4WD crashes into drain in Sarikei

SIBU (Jan 2): A 49-year-old man was killed after his four-wheel drive (4WD) crashed into the drain at Jalan Nyelong bypass in Sarikei, near here in the wee hours of today.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, the deceased was identified as Lau Chung.

Bomba said they were notified of the incident at 3.55am and firefighters from the Sarikei fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that the vehicle driven by a man had crashed into the drain.

“The firefighters proceeded to remove the victim from the vehicle and he was confirmed dead by the medical team at the scene,” it added

Bomba said the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 4.47am.