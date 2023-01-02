Monitoring of asymptomatic Covid patients to be done completely via MySejahtera, says Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): From now on the reporting and monitoring of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be done totally through the MySejahtera platform.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this would involve Home Assessment Tool (HAT) self-reporting, notifications to complete the HAT, notifications to report warning signs as well as notifications to individuals eligible for Paxlovid antiviral drug treatment.

He said this is following the termination of the Automated Voice Recording (Robocall) for those who have yet to respond to HAT questions in the MySejahtera application and the CPRC Hotline and National CAC Helpline that operated from 2020 until 2022.

“The Health Ministry (MH) would like to remind all individuals, especially those who have been confirmed positive to activate the MySejahtera application notification function on their smartphones to ensure that the self-monitoring mechanism is functioning well,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said virtual monitoring of Covid-19 patients will be continued by the task force at the Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) and the Health Clinics Fever Centre, while the state-level Crisis Preparedness and Emergency Response Centre (CPRC) will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in their respective states.

He said the Home Surveillance and Observation Order (HSO) and the Release Order (RO) would be given as usual through the MySejahtera application.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the 52nd Epidemiology Week (ME52/2022) from Dec 25 to Dec 31 dropped by 36.1 per cent with 3,767 cases in contrast with 5,894 cases in ME51/2022.

He said the number of local cases showed a 36.5 per cent drop from 5,880 cases to 3,735 cases while the number of imported cases rose from 14 cases to 32 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of deaths also dropped by 29 per cent or 22 cases that week compared with 31 cases previously.

“The average daily active cases for ME52/2022 decreased by 14.7 per cent (14,580 cases to 12,433 cases),” he said, adding that the average infectivity rate (RT) during the week was 0.79. — Bernama