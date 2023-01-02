Over 1,000 join New Year Resolution Run in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 2): Over 1,000 participants participated in the New Year Resolution Run that was organised by the City Jogger’s Club yesterday.

The event was divided into two categories namely the seven-kilometre (km) and three-km run, with the starting point located at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) building. The seven-km run began at 6.30am, while the three-km run started at 6.45am.

The event was flagged off by Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

“The CJC New Year Resolution Run is our annual event since 2015. The objective is to encourage local community to take up running as a form of exercise.

“This year we have more than 1,000 participants to join the new year run,” a CJC spokesperson told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Before the flag-off, the runners were doing Zumba dances as a warm-up exercise.

Refreshments including drinking water, buns and ice cream were also provided to all participants.

More than 20 prizes including gold pendants, sports shoes and smart watches were given away during the lucky draws after the run.