Rumah Kechendai folk in Selangau hope for political stability in 2023

SELANGAU (Jan 2) The residents in Rumah Kechendai, Sungai Arip, Selangau are hoping for political stability in 2023, especially at the federal level.

“A stable government is hoped to provide economic and employment opportunities, especially to the young people,” said its longhouse chief Kechendai Kalob.

He said the people are also hoping to get more development projects in rural areas and longhouses including in Kepayang.

“Previously, various projects have been carried out by Gabungan Parti Sarawak including assisting in providing construction materials to build new longhouses through loans from Housing Development Corporation, electricity supply projects and others,” he said.

He said the people also expressed high hopes for a greater cooperation between the state and federal governments to bring more development in their areas via Selangau MP Edwin Banta and Kakus assemblyman Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Kechendai said currently they are staying in a temporary longhouse as the new longhouse building is still under construction and hoped next year, they will be able to celebrate 2024 in a new longhouse.

In conjunction with the new year 2023, various activities have been held by the villagers in Rumah Kechendai.

The event was organised by the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Kepayang Jaya, Sungai Arip.

The committee chairman Tuai Rumah Kechendai said among the activities held were a gotong royong to repair damaged roads and cleaning up the compound of the longhouse.

“During this New Year celebration, many residents return home for holiday, including those who work in the city from Bintulu, Miri and also from Peninsular Malaysia such as Melaka.

“I feel really happy because this year we can celebrate the new year as usual,” he said.

According to Kechendai, on the New Year’s Eve there will be a gathering (makai serumpu) and thanks giving ceremony.

He said the event is meant to foster close rapport among the residents.