Sarawak JPJ seizes five vehicles in New Year’s Eve operation

KUCHING (Jan 2): Five vehicles were seized during an operation conducted by the Sarawak Road and Transport Department (Sarawak JPJ) in selected locations throughout the state on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Sarawak JPJ said that the “Ops Khas Ambang Tahun Baharu 2023” operation was carried out with the focus given to monitoring and detecting road users who failed to comply with the regulations under Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334).

“During the operation, notices were issued against road users for various offences such as no driver’s licence, no road tax, no insurance protection and misuse of high-intensity discharge lights,” it added.

Also present during the operation were Sarawak JPJ director Norizan Jili, Sarawak JPJ head of enforcement section Maya Morshidi and Sarawak JPJ head of operations section Saifullah Ali.