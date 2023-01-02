Sarawak secures 100 business events worth RM359 mln for 2023

KUCHING (Jan 2): Sarawak’s business events industry wrapped up 2022 on a high note after securing 100 business events for 2023 and beyond, exceeding the initial target of 90 with an achievement rate of 111 per cent.

In a statement, Business Events Sarawak (BE Sarawak) said the 100 business events were valued at RM359 million in total economic impact, whereby direct delegate expenditure will account for about RM195 million and tax revenue at RM21.5 million.

“These events are expected to open approximately 28,496 new employment opportunities for the local communities in the destination,” it said in the statement.

As for the number of business events hosted last year, it said 93 homegrown, national and international business events were successfully hosted worth a total economic impact of RM216.3 million.

“Direct delegate expenditure accounted for RM117.6 million of income, tax revenue amounted to RM13 million, while the events opened at least 17,169 jobs,” it added.

BE Sarawak was established by the Sarawak government in 2006 as a non-profit body to promote the state as a competitive destination for national and international business meetings, and helping non-governmental organisations, corporations, and government bodies to organise their events successfully.