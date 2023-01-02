Search ongoing to locate missing 81-year-old man in Mukah

MUKAH (Jan 2): The search for 81-year-old man, who was reported missing in the jungle in front of a petrol station at Jalan Mukah-Balingian, here has entered its second day today.

However, the Search and Rescue (SAR) team, comprising personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), police and local villagers, has yet to locate the whereabouts of the man, identified as Shahminan Mokhtar.

“The SAR operation resumed at 7am today and the SAR team was divided into five groups. The search operation was carried out within a two-kilometre radius from the Bomba control post and until now the victim has not been found,” said Bomba in a statement today.

Bomba said they were notified of the incident at 9.53pm last night and deployed five firefighters from the Mukah fire station to the scene.

According to the victim’s family, the man went out alone yesterday morning to look for asam paya fruit in the jungle. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt.

However, the victim failed to return home and a missing person report was lodged by a family member in the evening.

The victim was also reported to have an anxiety disorder.