S’wak records 330 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 52

KUCHING (Jan 2): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases continued showing a downward trend with 330 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 52 compared to the 475 cases in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee in its weekly update said Sarawak also recorded two fatalities due to Covid-19 – one each in Kuching and Bintulu.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 109 cases followed by Sibu (39), Miri (34), Bintulu (32), Sarikei (19), Serian (18), Samarahan (15) and 12 cases each in Dalat and Mukah.

Other districts recorded single-digit cases, namely Bau (9); Betong and Pakan (4); three cases each in Kapit, Subis, Lubok Antu, and Beluru; two cases each in Saratok, Limbang and Simunjan; and one case each in Lundu, Daro, Matu, Marudi and Sebauh.