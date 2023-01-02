Three arrested for suspected drink-driving in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 2): Three local men were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during an ‘Op Mabuk’ operation conducted at Jalan Tabuan here on Saturday.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said tests conducted using the evidential breath analyser device found that the suspects, aged between 36 and 58, recorded results of 60 milligrams/100 millimetres, 183 milligrams/100 millimetres and 116 milligrams/100 millimetres, which exceeded the allowed limit.

“The three suspects are being investigated under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000 or an imprisonment of not more than five years.

“In addition, the offenders can also have their driving licence suspended for up to five years, if convicted,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He thus advised the public not to drive under the influence of alcohol because it can be dangerous to themselves and other road users.

During the operation, he said a total of 41 summonses were also issued for various traffic offences and 111 vehicles were inspected.

The operation was carried out by the Kuching Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) from 10.30pm on Dec 31, 2022 to 2am on Jan 1, 2023.