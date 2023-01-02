Three injured in van-car collision in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 2): Three people were injured in a collision between a van and a car at Jalan Paragon here last night.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad, the 67-year-old van driver was seriously injured, while the 20-year old car driver and his 17-year-old female passenger sustained light injuries.

He said firefighters from Bintulu fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 10pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that there was an accident involving two vehicles. They also found one of the victims (van driver) lying on the road,” he said.

Wan Kamaruddin said the three injured victims were sent to Bintulu Hospital for treatment

After carrying out flushing work at the scene of the accident, the firefighters ended the operation at 10.48pm.