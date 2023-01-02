Tiong: Refrain from making negative comments on travellers from China

KUCHING (Jan 2): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is appealing to the people to refrain from making negative comments regarding the issue of inbound travellers from China to the country, especially on social media.

He said Malaysia has enjoyed long-standing and close relations with China and the bond between the two countries must not be broken.

“There have been some negative reports on social media platforms on China’s decision to reopen its borders but I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to everyone to be cautious with their words.

“Please do not make unfriendly comments before you know the full picture and don’t hurt the friendship between Malaysia and China or create an impression that we don’t welcome them,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Bintulu MP said any questions or concerns should be raised through proper channels so as to achieve a win-win solution.

He also thanked the leadership of China and its people for their support of Malaysia and that the country has emerged as one of the top 10 overseas destinations for Chinese travellers.

China recently announced that it will ease its travel restrictions with the reopening of the country’s borders and lifting of quarantine measures with effect from Jan 8.

This has led several countries to roll out new travel restrictions on travellers from China in a bid to prevent a wave of infections due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

On Dec 30, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health announced several precautionary measures to deal with the potential upsurge of China’s travellers which included fever screenings for all incoming travellers including those from China and to refer suspected cases from those with a travel history to China or contact with those who did to immediate Covid-19 testing.

In Sarawak, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the committee will be discussing preparations on how to handle travellers from China who are entering the state.