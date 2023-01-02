Monday, January 2
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Two motorcyclists killed in head-on collision near Kuching

Two motorcyclists killed in head-on collision near Kuching

0
By Matthew Umpang on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel.

Photo shows one of the damage motorcycles following the fatal accident at Jalan Kampung Menjau yesterday.

KUCHING (Jan 2): Two motorcyclists were killed following a head-on collision at Jalan Kampung Menjau near here at around 3.25am yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased were identified as Augustine Julia, 19 and Lopez Sauko Desnie, 21.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred when motorcycle ridden by Augustine, which was heading towards Kampung Tabuan Rabak from Kampung Menjau, collided with the motorcycle ridden by Lopez which was coming from the opposite direction.

Abang Zainal Abidin said Augustine was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene while Lopez died  while receiving treatment at Serian Hospital.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Recommended Posts