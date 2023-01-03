41 orphans under mosque’s welfare bureau receive financial aid

MIRI (Jan 3): Some 41 orphans recently received a monthly financial contribution at Darul Ehsan Mosque in Piasau Jaya here.

The contribution was presented by the mosque’s Orphans and Asnaf Welfare Bureau chairman Yarabi Bob in a simple ceremony.

Yarabi hoped the contribution will go towards easing the burden of school expenses for the orphans.

Later at the same function, 30 underprivileged recipients received food pack donations worth RM100 each from MBSB Bank Berhad Miri.

The food packs were handed out by Miri branch representative Aizudin Ain.

Meanwhile, a private company, Azam Dinamik Survey later on presented financial assistance of RM700 each to seven recipients.

Yarabi thanked MBSB Bank Miri and Azam Dinamik Survey on behalf of the recipients and for the support in helping to ease the burden of the asnaf and orphans.