Agencies to discuss viable ways to help ex-athletes

KUCHING (Jan 3): The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) will discuss ways for both organisations to help former athletes and those who have contributed immensely to the development of sports in the state.

In stating this, the new SSC chief executive officer and MSNS director Awang Putrayusrie Awang Reduan said the assistance and other incentives would be reviewed further.

“We will have to review further. I believe this is not just for the former athletes’ welfare, but it also applies to most government agencies and departments.

“Nevertheless, this will be one of the matters to be paid attention towards (our vision) in becoming a developed country in 2023 (in reference to Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030).

“We will not forget their (former athletes’) merits,” he said when met after accepting the duties from outgoing SSC and MSNS chief Morshidi Frederick during a ceremony that took place at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Moreover, Awang Putrayusrie said both SSC and MSNS would continue to give former athletes the encouragement and motivation to always contribute to the sports industry, across any field of expertise.

“Maybe they could become coaches, or strategic partners for the MSNS, and transfer their knowledge and skills into sports development.

“They have been in sports for a long time – they should know the issues and problems faced by our sports industry players.”

On top of that, Awang Putrayusrie also said that SSC-MSNS discussions regarding welfare would also apply for existing active athletes.

According to him, under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED), there is an element of entrepreneurship that can plan programmes leading to income-generation for the former athletes.

“Perhaps, holding a special course for them before they retire – at least they would feel proud to have contributed to Sarawak; that they would have a stable economy; and would be able to contribute back to the sports industry,” he said.

On Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024, Awang Putrayusrie called for cooperation from the ‘friends, sports associations and sports training institutions’ in identifying athletes who could contribute.

“For Sukma 2024, I am not able to comment in depth as I have only been here (in SSC and MSNS) today, but based on the achievements in the last Sukma, maybe there are opportunities for improvements, yet this still needs proper planning.

“We hope to reach out to talents who can contribute to Sukma 2024; God-willing, we will excel in Sukma 2024 – that’s our target,” he said.