Bridge in Ranau village damaged by strong currents

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 3): The main bridge connecting villagers at Kampung Mohimboyon in Ranau was damaged by strong river currents.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a report on the incident at 5.05pm yesterday (Jan 2) and sent a team of firefighters to monitor the site.

It stated that following checks on the situation at the location, firefighters cordoned off the bridge for the safety of villagers.

In a separate incident yesterday, a vehicle owned by the Immigration Department crashed into the road shoulder in front of Ladang Tong Len, Jalan Kunak-Lahad Datu.

The distress call on the incident was received at 11.42am.

According to Bomba, firefighters were dispatched to the scene where three victims were found to be inside the van, with two suffering injuries.

The injured were brought to hospital in an ambulance and a Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle.

Meanwhile at Bukit Botak, Kampung Nabutan Ranau, a 37-year-old man was injured when the vehicle he was in fell seven metres down a ravine at 6.39pm.