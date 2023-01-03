Club welcomes students back to in-person Japanese language classes

KUCHING (Jan 3): Sarawak-Japan Friendship Club (SJFC) is now accepting students back to in-person language classes with visiting teachers from Japan.

Its president Dr Alexander Sayok said currently there is one teacher for a class of 15 students.

“We are getting another teacher over. When we have two teachers, we can have more classes, then we can accommodate more students.

“However, due to space constraint, we usually keep the limit up to 15 students per class per level so that the teacher can concentrate better on them. We only have three rooms to conduct the classes,” he told The Borneo Post during SJFC annual dinner on Sunday.

SJFC conducts classes geared towards the popular Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) syllabus, from Beginner (N5) to Advanced (N1) levels, which are taught by native speakers specially brought in by the club.

Dr Alexander said the club is accepting students of all levels.

“We hope that this year, the economy will pick up so more people will be interested in coming to learn Japanese language again.

“We do expect students wanting to take elementary levels (N5 and N4) to have a little basic knowledge of Japanese,” he added.

Founded in 200, the self-supporting club is managed by a team of professionals graduated from Japanese universities who are mainly working in local Japanese companies or have undergone technical training in Japan.

Besides conducting JLPT classes, it also organises cultural and social activities.

Dr Alexander said the club is looking forward to reviving some of the activities that they have done before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had cultural activities like songs, dances and crafts that we conducted in collaboration with some of the malls here. They used to call us to participate in opening events, festivals and other mall events,” he said.

Also present at the SJFC dinner were its advisor Chai Tsu Foh, deputy president Lee Siong Kiat, secretary Ho Yun Choi and other committee members.

Among the invited guests were Sarawak Judo Association president Francis Chan and some ex-students of the club.

For more information about the classes, contact Ho on 019-8572216.