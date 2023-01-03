Eight in Sebuyau nabbed for New Year’s Eve cockfighting

KUCHING (Jan 3): Eight men were arrested by police on Dec 31 during a police raid on a cockfighting pit at Kampung Entanggor, Sebuyau.

Simunjan police chief DSP Wong Tee Kue said the raid was carried out following surveillance carried out by the district Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

“The participants fled when they realised the presence of the police at the venue. However, the raiding party managed to apprehend eight men including the organiser of the cockfighting activity,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The team also seized various paraphernalia used in the illegal activity, he added.

The eight suspects are being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1953, which provides for a fine of RM1,000 or three months’ jail if convicted.

Wong also urged members of the public to channel any crime-related related information to the police so that immediate action can be taken.