New Year’s Day fire leaves family of four in Lutong homeless

MIRI (Jan 3): What was supposed to be a joyous New Year’s celebration turned into a nightmare for a family of four, after their rented house at Kampung Sealine, Lutong here was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

No injury was reported from the incident.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said in a statement that a distress call was received around 12.01pm, and a team from its Lutong station was dispatched to the location, about eight kilometres away.

“Upon arriving at the location, a single-storey wooden house was 100 per cent burnt down, while Petronas Miri Crude Oil Terminal (MCOT) personnel were in the midst of putting the fire out,” he said, adding the firefighting operation ended at 12.45pm.

According to Ahmad Nizam, the family renting the house comprised two men, a woman and a child.

It was said that before the fire broke out, an explosion which sounded similar to an electrical short circuit was heard.

When the woman went to check on the source on the explosion, the fire had already broken out.

The house owner meanwhile estimated losses at around RM80,000.