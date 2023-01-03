Father says volleyball coach slapped teen to ‘encourage’ her, family has already forgiven him

ALOR GAJAH (Jan 3): The father of one of the two teenage students who was slapped by the coach in a recent incident at a volleyball (Under-14 girls) tournament in Kota Tinggi, Johor, has spoken out in support of the coach as he has forgiven the teacher’s controversial conduct and hopes he will not face any action.

Although the incident went viral with many netizens condemning the act as being excessive, Abd Halim Bakar, 50, does not think so as the incident would not leave any psychological impact on his daughter.

On the contrary, he saw the coach’s over-zealous conduct as tacit encouragement for his teenage girl to improve in matches and not intended to cause harm.

“In that regard, I request the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and Ministry of Education (MoH/KPM) not to take action since we have forgiven the sports teacher.

“As for the netizens, we ask them to stop all criticism of the teacher because I don’t think it’s serious and there were no (lasting) injuries,” he told reporters in Kampung Melekek here today.

He never thought the incident would go viral on social media and catch the attention of the Malaysian Amateur Volleyball Association (Mava) who have since suspended the coach.

Commenting further, Abd Halim stated that his family has known the coach for more than five years and hopes that he will be retained based on the teacher’s ability and dedication to change the teenage girls from being a losing team into winners.

“We hope the parties involved can give the coach a chance by taking into account his meritorious service and the dedication he has poured into volleyball. I believe the episode is nothing more than ‘a jolt for people to wake up from slumber (complacency)’, to raise the spirit,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the fate of the coach who has been temporarily suspended by Mava, will be determined tomorrow after further investigation.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman, VP Shanmugam said it (the suspension) was necessary since the coach appointed to lead this team was under the authority of Mava. — Bernama