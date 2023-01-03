Firefighters destroy hornet’s nest on house ceiling in Bekenu

MIRI (Jan 3): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here was summoned to destroy a hornet’s nest on the ceiling at the ground floor of a house at Kampung Jangalas in Bekenu yesterday.

Bomba Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said three firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the house located about 37 kilometres from the station after receiving a call at 8.15pm.

“Upon arrival at the house, the firefighters were informed by the male complainant that the nest was discovered on the ceiling at the ground floor of his house.

“They proceeded to destroy the nest by spraying insecticide on it,” he added.

The operation ended at 10pm.