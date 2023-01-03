Health minister: Cabinet to discuss response to rising overseas Covid-19 cases tomorrow

SEPANG (Jan 3): Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said today that the Cabinet will be having a meeting tomorrow so members can discuss possible preventive measures to curb the increase of Covid-19 cases from overseas.

She told the press that any decision made regarding preventive measures, such as restricting entry to foreign travellers, must be a “joint decision” by all relevant ministries and agencies.

“These decisions involve national security, the safety of citizens, the nation’s economy and so on, so we must also get the input of our colleagues from other ministries,” she said after visiting the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here to oversee new restrictions for foreign arrivals. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME