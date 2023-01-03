In petition, PSB No. 2 cites failure to conduct recount in 100-vote defeat among reasons to invalidate outcome

KUCHING (Jan 3): Defeated 15th general election (GE15) candidate Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa is seeking a court declaration to nullify the election result of the Lubok Antu parliamentary constituency.

He filed a petition at the High Court Registry here today.

According to his lawyer Clement Wong, the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president submitted three grounds for the petition, one of which was the failure of the returning officer (RO) to conduct a recount when requested upon after he (Rayong) lost to Roy Angau Gingkoi of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) by a razor-thin majority of 100 votes.

The other two grounds involved elements of bribery and corruption, said Wong without explaining further.

In the petition, Rayong, who is Engkilili assemblyman, named Roy, the RO, and the Election Commission (EC) as defendants.

For the record, Roy is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Engkilili branch chairman.

“One of the grounds is breach of an election rule, and failure to recount is one of the facts,” said Wong, pointing out that all three grounds are provided for under Section 32(a), (b) and (c) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

In a press conference earlier yesterday, Rayong said the existence of one of the ballot boxes became questionable when it arrived at the tallying centre in Lubok Antu Sports Hall from the voting centre at SK Nanga Ijok, after vote-counting closed at 5pm on polling day on Nov 19 last year.

“The last box arrived at around 9.30pm. Counting was closed at 5pm. If I drove, it would only take me a 45-minute drive from SK Nanga Ijok to the sports hall,” he said.

Pointing out that the voting centre was nearby Sri Aman, Rayong stressed that ‘no boat was required’ from the voting centre to tallying centre.

“God-willing we will win,” he said.

On Nov 23 last year, Rayong requested the EC to recount the votes and double-check the spoilt and unreturned votes, as well as the voter turnout.

He expressed his disappointment on the sideline of the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

In GE15, Rayong polled 6,544 votes, while Roy obtained 6,644 in a four-cornered fight for Lubok Antu.

Incumbent Jugah Muyang, who stood on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, received 5,360 votes, while Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Langga Lias lost his deposit after garnering just 746 votes.

In total, there were 19,537 votes cast for the seat, with 200 spoilt votes and 43 unreturned ballot papers. Voter turnout was 67.4 per cent.

Lubok Antu constituency has 28,995 registered voters.