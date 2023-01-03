Lo urged to be more responsive, responsible to flood issues in MPP areas

KUCHING (Jan 3): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang has been urged to be more responsive and responsible to the flood issues that often recur in areas under the jurisdiction of the council.

According to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, there is currently no masterplan for flood mitigation projects to be carried out in areas under the council.

He said he had previously written to Lo requesting for the masterplan for the flood mitigation project as well as cost details of each particular project in specific areas within Stampin and Kuching which are under MPP’s jurisdiction.

“On Dec 30, I received a letter from Lo declining to a meeting that I had proposed that was supposed to be held today at 10.30am at his office. But what is more shocking is that in his letter, he had stated clearly that MPP does not have the masterplan for flood mitigation in its area of jurisdiction.

“The reason why I find this shocking is that MPP is a local authority where any development projects need to be carried out in MPP areas would need the approval and vetting of the council including drainage and irrigation projects, facilities, and infrastructure development projects,” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters today.

The Stampin MP said he could not fathom how MPP could effectively approve drainage systems under its area of jurisdiction if the council did not have a masterplan on irrigation and drainage in the first place.

“It is no wonder that the flash flood problems have been so rampant and increasing in recent years because MPP does not have a masterplan on the drainage and irrigation system in its jurisdiction.

“That is why when any housing or commercial project is applied, it will be on an ad hoc basis in isolated cases. That is why when there is heavy rainfall, the discharge of excess rainwater cannot be effectively discharged because of the simple fact that the council has no masterplan,” he remarked.

He felt that after so many complaints raised by residents on the issues of flood, MPP would have been more vigilant and responsible in coming up with a masterplan for areas under its jurisdiction.

Chong said in his letter to Lo, he had also requested to be furnished with any letter written by Lo to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) ministers and deputy ministers seeking for more funding for Kuching and Stampin areas.

“My question was very specific which was to ask him to produce copies of the letter from MPP to both state and federal government requesting for funding of the said projects including letters MPP had written to GPS’ federal ministers and deputy ministers requesting for such funding.

“But in his two-page letter, nothing was mentioned so it’s very perplexing and incomprehensible why Lo did not seek his colleagues in GPS who are in a much better position such as those who have been appointed as ministers and deputies in the federal cabinet.

“He had chosen not to write to them seeking for more federal funding but instead sought me, an ordinary MP to fight for more funding,” he said.

He added that regardless, he will still continue to fight for more rights and funding for the people of Sarawak because that is the duty of an elected representative.

Chong hoped that Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman, as well as MPP and the local government will be more responsive and responsible to the people especially in regards to the issue of flood.

“Otherwise, the flood issues would never be solved if MPP or other councils do not have any masterplan on their flood mitigation or drainage irrigation system in their respective jurisdiction,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Chong’s assistant for Stampin constituency Soo Tien Ren and George Lam, who is the special assistant to Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.