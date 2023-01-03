Make full use of modern tools for ‘dakwah’, Muslims called

KUCHING (Jan 3): Muslims should embrace tools of the modern world in undertaking ‘dakwah’ (religious outreach) and spreading Islamic ideas to the new generation, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with the presence of various social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, WhatsaApp, TikTok and YouTube, physical distance was no longer a barrier in terms of connecting with fellow Muslims across different parts of the world.

“While we appreciate the old approach, let us not be oblivious of the new platforms in our effort to connect with others out there. Now, we can meet face-to-face, re-imagine the workspace, and engage audiences all through the Zoom platform.

“I believe that a few years from now, we’ll be using holograms, which is a futuristic method of displaying an image using light to form a 3D object – I had that experience in Korea.

“As we speak, modern technologies are being invented, and new grounds are being discovered. We must, and will be compelled to embrace this new normal,” he said in his keynote address for the 19th General Assembly of Regional Islamic Dakwah Council of Southeast Asia and the Pacific (Riseap) at a hotel here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari regarded this Riseap General Assembly as one ‘promoting solidarity and harmony’, in view of the delegates coming from diverse backgrounds.

“There are many opportunities for people from different religions to come together, celebrate festivities together and raise mutual understanding. It requires confidence and openness to reach out and take that step that will bring us together.

“By promoting interfaith understanding and working closely with other religious groups, Riseap members show how Islam is inclusive and promoting peace and goodwill within the context of our multi religious communities.”

The assembly, which runs until tomorrow (Jan 5), is hosting delegates from 19 countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.