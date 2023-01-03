Mayor: MBKS to press on with cleanliness, beautification programmes

KUCHING (Jan 3): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has pledged to press on with its cleanliness and beautification programmes as they benefit the community and tourists, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He said MBKS’ focus for 2023 would be “effective and efficient enforcement” and the council’s mission of “working towards a balanced budget” through smart partnerships.

“What we put into these directions will reflect on ourselves and as we claim to be able to achieve the status of a fully developed nation by year 2030. I appeal to all councillors to contribute generously their time and efforts towards realising this vision,” he said today during the swearing-in ceremony for himself and MBKS councillors, who have had their term extended until March this year.

Wee said as a city council, MBKS will continue to provide infrastructure and services to the community.

As policymakers guided by the council’s and state’s vision, he said they must make sound and effective policies that will have a positive impact on the community.

“The council will seek to provide economic opportunities through our facilities. We will continue with our green initiatives to maintain a sustainable environment for our citizens. We will propose new beautification and infrastructure provisions to promote social inclusivity.

“This will be the responsibility of the relevant standing committees to explore and to come up with the implementable policies to make our communities more sustainable and cohesive than ever. Before our term ends, I hope that we can resolve any outstanding issues and tackle the future with passion and commitment,” he said.

Wee said despite the short term until March, the team should not be less motivated or complacent.

“As we begin our new term with great honour entrusted to each one of us to represent our city, motivated with goodwill and hope, we shall strive to serve and make improvements for the greater benefit of our community.

“We must redouble our efforts to make an excellent impact within our short timescale. We must work with great passion and strong commitment for more achievement and success for MBKS,” he added, while expressing his appreciation to the council’s administration for their excellent service.