Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run accident near Sarikei

SARIKEI (Jan 3): A 39-year old motorcyclist was injured after he was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident at the junction of Skim B Road near here yesterday.

Sarikei Civil Defence Department (APM) officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi, in a statement, said that they were notified of the incident by a passer-by who noticed the victim lying on the road at 6.47pm.

“When the APM team arrived at the scene, the victim was groaning in pain due to the waist injury that he sustained apart from the noticeable bruises on his hands and legs,” Shahrol added.

He said the APM team proceeded to give the victim first-aid treatment before sending him to the Sarikei Hospital for further treatment.