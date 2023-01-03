National Education Advisory Council to address teachers’ workload soon, says minister

SHAH ALAM (Jan 3): Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today said that the issue of teachers saddled with an excessive workload will be addressed by the National Education Advisory Council.

An update will be given soon by her ministry, she told reporters during a visit to SMK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam this morning.

“On the issue of teachers’ workload, I announced previously in a plan that I will be giving the responsibility to the National Education Advisory Council, which we will announce soon,” she said.

The issue will be one of the matters that the council will focus on, she added.

She announced the return of the advisory council last month, saying that it will help the Education Ministry to shape ideas and strategies for the advancement of the country’s education.

“With the existence of this advisory council, it is hoped that it will be able to contribute ideas and views to the Ministry of Education in formulating and improving the direction of national education,” she had said at the time. – Malay Mail