New Miri City Health Clinic to begin operations by mid-year

MIRI (Jan 3): The new Miri City Health Clinic located next to Miri Hospital is expected to start operating in May or June this year, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The Sibuti MP said the RM26 million project is a type two health clinic built to support the services provided by the two existing health clinics here, namely the Miri Health Clinic at Jalan Merbau and the Tudan Health Clinic at Jalan Tudan, Permyjaya.

“Construction of the new clinic is almost complete. From the construction aspect, the tentative schedule is expected to be completed on January 15.

“It takes about two to three months to install the equipment. Therefore, this new health clinic is expected to open to the public around May or at the latest in June this year,” he told a press conference after a project site inspection today.

Despite facing constraints during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lukanisman said the contractor was able to complete the project in around 30 months following an extension.

He said the new clinic, which has a capacity of 500 to 800 patients per day, will see services at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in Tanjong Lobang transferred there.

He added the existing health clinic in Jalan Merbau will be maintained until there are other plans in future.

Lukanisman also emphasised the need to address the lack of parking spaces at Miri Hospital and traffic congestion leading to the hospital.

He said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin had said there is already a proposal to widen the road leading to Miri Hospital.

In addition, he said his ministry has been asked to review the needs of the Miri Divisional Health Office as the existing building is dilapidated.

He also called on the divisional office to focus on the needs of health clinics in the suburbs and large residential areas here.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, and Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf.