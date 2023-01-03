Only one motion to be debated at Umno general assembly 2022, says Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 3): Only one motion will be debated at the Umno general assembly 2022 (PAU), and that is the president’s policy speech, said secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He gave two reasons for this: firstly, last year’s PAU will be held next week over two days instead of the usual three; and secondly, few Umno leaders are currently ministers, which usually means presenting the motions directly to the delegates.

“For example, the cost-of-living issue would be a hot topic but the ministers in charge now are not from Umno,” he told reporters during a press conference at the party headquarters today.

As for the agenda of PAU 2022 — which was postponed from last month — Ahmad said Umno will be holding a special assembly on January 13 to introduce two amendments to the party constitution.

The first would be to automatically make all division information chiefs PAU delegates, including from those from the Women, Youth and Puteri wings.

“This is to ensure that they disseminate the speeches and points presented during PAU to their divisions,” he said.

The second concerns membership revocation in line with the new anti-party hopping law.

“We will streamline aspects of party membership rules in line with the anti-party hopping law for dropping Umno members as this was not in place before,” he said.

PAU 2022 is expected to see the attendance of 5,523 delegates, including from the party’s three wings, as well as at least 675 information chiefs from 191 divisions nationwide.

It will start in earnest on the morning of January 13 after the three wings have conducted their assemblies the day before.

President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to give his speech on Friday before the motion is debated and closed the following day.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, meanwhile, will officiate the opening ceremony of the three wings’ assemblies on Wednesday night.