Operation to find missing 61-year-old Niah man continues, search radius expanded

MIRI (Jan 3): The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a senior citizen from Kuala Suai, Niah, who has been missing since Sunday, resumed this morning with an expanded search radius of up to 3km from his house.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the third day of the SAR operation began around 8.40am.

Firefighters are being assisted by the police, Civil Defence Force (APM), and public.

“Today’s search radius had been expanded to cover an area of ​​three square kilometres from the victim’s house compared to only two square kilometres yesterday.

“The victim had yet to be found after the operation ended around 6pm yesterday,” he said.

Adna Sulong, 61, from Pasir Putih, Kuala Suai, Niah was reported missing by his family members after he failed to return home on Sunday night.

His family members realised he was missing around 11am that day, with no clues as to where he had gone.

Adna was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts with a hat and rubber boots.