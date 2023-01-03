PCDS 2030 poses new challenge for SSC, MSNS, says new chief

KUCHING (Jan 3): The Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 would present a new challenge for the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) towards meeting the demands of their stakeholders.

In stating this, the new chief executive officer for SSC and director for MSNS, Awang Putrayusrie Awang Reduan, also highlighted many plans, implementations and achievements by both agencies.

“We need to do the ‘3RS’ – Revisit, Rethink and Recharge – with regard to the strategic plans and also the achievements we have made before, and we will relook into these matters and think of ways we can improve all the elements that have existed in both SSC and MSNS.

“I believe that these elements are already there, but we just need to apply the 3Rs into all initiatives and planning and give back the energy and motivation to our athletes in Sarawak,” he said when met after the handing-over of duties from outgoing SSC and MSNS chief Morshidi Frederick, at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Awang Putrayusrie, who previously had served as the deputy chief executive of Sarawak Arts Council (MSS) for a year and nine months, acknowledged Sarawak as a sports powerhouse.

“However, in Sarawak, we always hear people say that the development of sports is a problem in terms of its logistics and the facilities, which are quite isolated.

“If you always think negatively, it would be negative. We should use the strength that we have; with Sarawak being really vast, we have many talents outside the city and towns, and we have identified those talents who can take Sarawak to greater heights.

“The potential of our youths is high – it’s a matter of how we want to highlight, train and groom them to a higher level. Through the 3Rs, I think such target is achievable,” he said.

Adding on, Awang Putrayusrie said in identifying the sports talents in Sarawak, the rural areas must not be singled out.

“Identification of talents in the rural areas is normally done through regional or divisional programmes, collaborating with the divisional sports associations and other parties, including the schools.

“If you have noticed, the schools in the rural areas are the grassroots that produce many young athletes. However, to tap these talents, there might be a little gap that we need to address,” he said.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Morshidi dubbed Sarawak as ‘the expert in aquatics, including swimming and diving’.

Nonetheless, he also acknowledged the challenge for SSC and MSNS to scout out for new talents.

“This is so that in the future, we would have more athletes to compete not only at the state-level competitions, but also at international events.

“This is among the things that the new CEO should look into, especially those concerning identification and also the development of our sports talents.

“At the same time, we have some of our athletes who may change their sports in view of preference – it’s what we call ‘talent transfer’. These are the programmes, which I think will be crucial for SSC and MSNS,” said Morshidi, who is on transfer to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak.